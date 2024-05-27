Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the Cattle Breeding Manager’s key accountabilities shall be:

Feeding, breeding, and diagnosing potential disease and injury for livestock, ensuring that cattle remain healthy.

Conducting training and providing educational materials to Artificial Inseminators.

Overseeing all aspects of cattle production, from selecting and breeding cattle, to managing herd health and nutrition.

Supervising and coordinating all activities related to cattle care and management.

Developing and implementing herd health plans and ensuring compliance with regulations.

Monitoring the wellbeing of cattle and ensure that they are properly cared for.

Maintaining records of breeding, feed, movement, and other livestock-related activities.

Overseeing general maintenance of facility including cleanliness, pest control and feed systems; and

Supervising the other employees on the farm and manage the financial and logistical needs of cattle production.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must have a minimum of a Diploma/BSc. degree in Animal Production and Technology/ Animal Science or equivalent and at least 1-year relevant working experience.

The candidate should have strong employee management skills, knowledge in Artificial Insemination, a sound knowledge of cattle breeds and feed management, ability to work long hours, flexibility of schedule, good communication skills, team building skills as well as a commitment to animal welfare.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: