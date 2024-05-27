Cattle Feedlot Manager – Industrial Cattle Pen-Fattening Unit

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the Cattle Feedlot Manager’s key accountabilities shall be:

Sourcing feed, forage and stock for the fattening program.

Controlling stock and cash flows.

Hiring and managing personnel.

Supervising repairing of fencing and equipment;.

Ensuring that the feedlot is clean and well maintained.

Working closely with the Veterinary in treating the herd and minor cattle injuries;.

Arranging for slaughter and marketing of beef and manage innovators under incubation.

Managing the sourcing of manure to fill biogas digester to required level for testing.

Planning for and purchasing of steers for the fattening program.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must have at least a Diploma in Agriculture or BSc. in Animal Production and Technology or equivalent.

Previous experience with pen fattening processes is essential.

In addition, record keeping, research, and marketing, and good leadership skills are requirements for the post as well as good analytical and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: