Cattle Feedlot Manager – Industrial Cattle Pen-Fattening Unit
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the Cattle Feedlot Manager’s key accountabilities shall be:
- Sourcing feed, forage and stock for the fattening program.
- Controlling stock and cash flows.
- Hiring and managing personnel.
- Supervising repairing of fencing and equipment;.
- Ensuring that the feedlot is clean and well maintained.
- Working closely with the Veterinary in treating the herd and minor cattle injuries;.
- Arranging for slaughter and marketing of beef and manage innovators under incubation.
- Managing the sourcing of manure to fill biogas digester to required level for testing.
- Planning for and purchasing of steers for the fattening program.
Qualifications and Experience
- The ideal candidate must have at least a Diploma in Agriculture or BSc. in Animal Production and Technology or equivalent.
- Previous experience with pen fattening processes is essential.
- In addition, record keeping, research, and marketing, and good leadership skills are requirements for the post as well as good analytical and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar
Chinhoyi University of Technology
Private Bag 7724
CHINHOYI
NB: Applications may be emailed to hr@cut.ac.zw and documents to be sent as a single PDF document.
Applicants, who do not comply with the requirements, will be disqualified. Details on salary, allowances and other benefits shall be disclosed to short-listed candidates ONLY.
The closing date for receipt of applications is 28 May 2024
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.