Job Description

Appplications are invited from suitable qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Transporting authorized University staff, students and goods.

Delivering mail and other documents as may be required from time to time.

Maintaining daily vehicle log book, attending to minor repairs and arranging for vehicle service.

Monitoring vehicle performance, condition and reporting vehicle malfunctioning and faults.

Ensuring that the vehicle is adequately equipped with vehicle safety kits such as spare wheel; jack and wheel spanners all the time.

Cleaning all University vehicles.

Reporting any accidents that may occur in compliance with road traffic rules and the University vehicle policy.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a clean Class 1 driver’s license and 5 ‘O’ Levels including English Language.

Possession of a valid defensive driving certificate, Retest where applicable and a medical certificate is a must.

In addition, applicants should have a minimum of five (5) years demonstrable driving experience.

Experience in working in educational institutions and knowledge of local and regional routes is an added advantage.

Basic skills in vehicle mechanics and auto electrics would be desirable.

Other

How to Apply

Reports to the Director of Works and Estates through the Site & Transport ManagerSix copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources