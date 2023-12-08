Class 1 Driver
Job Description
Appplications are invited from suitable qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Transporting authorized University staff, students and goods.
- Delivering mail and other documents as may be required from time to time.
- Maintaining daily vehicle log book, attending to minor repairs and arranging for vehicle service.
- Monitoring vehicle performance, condition and reporting vehicle malfunctioning and faults.
- Ensuring that the vehicle is adequately equipped with vehicle safety kits such as spare wheel; jack and wheel spanners all the time.
- Cleaning all University vehicles.
- Reporting any accidents that may occur in compliance with road traffic rules and the University vehicle policy.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a clean Class 1 driver’s license and 5 ‘O’ Levels including English Language.
- Possession of a valid defensive driving certificate, Retest where applicable and a medical certificate is a must.
- In addition, applicants should have a minimum of five (5) years demonstrable driving experience.
- Experience in working in educational institutions and knowledge of local and regional routes is an added advantage.
- Basic skills in vehicle mechanics and auto electrics would be desirable.
Other
How to Apply
Reports to the Director of Works and Estates through the Site & Transport ManagerSix copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology,
Private Bag 7724,
Chinhoyi,
Telephone No: 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Applications may be emailed to: hr@cut.ac.zw and documents to be sent as a merged single PDF file.
Deadline: 01 December 2023
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.