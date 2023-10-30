Class 2 Drivers x2
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Possess a minimum of 5 O-Levels, including English and Mathematics.
- Hold a valid Class 2 Driver’s License with a re-test.
- Have a valid medical certificate and Defensive Driving Certificate.
- Be 30 years of age and above.
- Provide a valid Police Clearance certificate.
- At least demonstrate a minimum of 4 years’ experience driving heavy-duty vehicles with traceable references.
- Experience in the Manufacturing industry.
How to Apply
Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw
122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare
0242 709 906
Deadline: 30 October 2023
