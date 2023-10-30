Pindula|Search Pindula
Hatch Talent Solutions

Class 2 Drivers x2

Hatch Talent Solutions
Oct. 30, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Possess a minimum of 5 O-Levels, including English and Mathematics.
  • Hold a valid Class 2 Driver’s License with a re-test.
  • Have a valid medical certificate and Defensive Driving Certificate.
  • Be 30 years of age and above.
  • Provide a valid Police Clearance certificate.
  • At least demonstrate a minimum of 4 years’ experience driving heavy-duty vehicles with traceable references.
  • Experience in the Manufacturing industry.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw

122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare

0242 709 906

Deadline: 30 October 2023

Hatch Talent Solutions

