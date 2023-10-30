Clearing Controller (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- A diploma in Customs Legislation and procedures is a must.
- A degree in Supply chain is an added advantage.
- Diploma in shipping and logistics or equivalent.
- Minimum of 4 years working experience.
- Leadership skills and experience are a must-have.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: netty@hatchtalent.co.zw
122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare
0242 709 906
Deadline: 01 November 2023
