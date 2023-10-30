Pindula|Search Pindula
Hatch Talent Solutions

Clearing Controller (Harare)

Hatch Talent Solutions
Nov. 01, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A diploma in Customs Legislation and procedures is a must.
  • A degree in Supply chain is an added advantage.
  • Diploma in shipping and logistics or equivalent.
  • Minimum of 4 years working experience.
  • Leadership skills and experience are a must-have.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: netty@hatchtalent.co.zw

122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare

0242 709 906

Deadline: 01 November 2023

Hatch Talent Solutions

Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.

