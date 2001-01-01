Broadcasting Authority Of Zimbabwe Jobs

Pindula|
The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) is the regulatory authority for broadcasting in Zimbabwe. BAZ was established through an Act of Parliament in 2001 providing for the functions, powers and duties of the authority. BAZ falls under the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services. BAZ issues licenses to television and radio broadcasting companies in Zimbabwe.

Phone: +263 4 443465-7

Email: info@baz.co.zw

Address

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe

27 Boscobel Drive West, Highlands, Harare

P O Box CY496, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe

 

 

 

Sorry No open vacancies yet