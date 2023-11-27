Concrete Plant Technician

Job Description

Concrete technicians are responsible for ensuring that concrete is properly mixed and placed in the construction of buildings, roads, bridges, dams, etc. They ensure that all ingredients are properly proportioned and added to the mix at the right time, and they may also be tasked with testing samples of the concrete throughout the process to ensure it meets certain standards.

Concrete technicians must have a strong understanding of chemistry and physics in order to perform their job effectively.

They need to know how different ingredients interact with each other as well as how these interactions change over time.