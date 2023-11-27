Concrete Plant Technician
Job Description
Concrete technicians are responsible for ensuring that concrete is properly mixed and placed in the construction of buildings, roads, bridges, dams, etc. They ensure that all ingredients are properly proportioned and added to the mix at the right time, and they may also be tasked with testing samples of the concrete throughout the process to ensure it meets certain standards.
Concrete technicians must have a strong understanding of chemistry and physics in order to perform their job effectively.
They need to know how different ingredients interact with each other as well as how these interactions change over time.
This knowledge allows them to identify any issues with the concrete early on so that adjustments can be made before it becomes too difficult or expensive to fix.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Mixing ingredients for concrete such as cement and sand or gravel to create different formulas for different applications.
- Mixing mortar, concrete, grout, or stucco to ensure that it has the correct consistency.
- Inspecting concrete surfaces during the curing process to ensure that they are drying uniformly.
- Measuring materials such as sand, gravel, or cement to ensure they meet specifications.
- Inspecting the density of aggregates used in concrete mixes to ensure they meet standards.
- Applying sealers, stain, or other protective coatings to concrete to preserve its appearance.
- Preparing molds using wood boards, shims, and other materials to ensure they are level and uniform.
- Installing forms for pouring concrete, such as wooden boards or metal rebar cages
- Cleaning and preparing surfaces for concrete installation by removing old materials and debris.
- Perform concrete testing in accordance to the standards, as well as company policies and procedures.
- Prepare test specimens for compressive strength, flexural strength, permeability, and other tests.
- Operate testing equipment such as compression machines, calipers, molds, and air entrainment meters.
- Record test data and observations accurately and legibly in laboratory notebooks.
- Perform calculations to determine test results.
- Assist in the development of new test methods and procedures.
- Maintain laboratory equipment and supplies.
- Keep abreast of developments in the field of concrete testing through literature review and attendance at seminars and conferences.
- Train new technicians in concrete testing procedures.
- Write reports on test results and make recommendations for further action.
- Participate in quality control activities.
- Assist in research projects on concrete materials and construction methods.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have an experience of not less than 5 years in concrete plants.
- Proven experience as a concrete technician.
- Concrete technicians are required to have a minimum of a high school diploma or GED.
- A two-year associate degree in construction technology or a related field.
- A bachelor’s degree in construction management or civil engineering.
- Working knowledge of concrete testing equipment and procedures.
- Ability to read and interpret blueprints and technical drawings.
- Excellent math skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Preferred Skills and Qualifications.
- Associate’s degree in civil engineering or related field.
- Certification.
- Experience working with computer, Microsoft office.
Other
How to Apply
Experienced and qualified candidates to send CV's on: hr@geopomona.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates are to be contacted. All CV's and supporting documents to be in pdf format.
Deadline: 28 December 2023
Geo Pomona Waste Management
Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited is under Geogenix BV, an international firm involved in dealing with garbage.