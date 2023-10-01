Construction Site Manager (Harare)
Green Fuel
Job Description
Reporting to the Project Manager, the incumbent should basically manage building works of high rise residential apartment projects.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day to day managing of all site works and activities.
- Liase and instruct subordinate section Foreman.
- Liase and instruct sub-contractor works.
- Plan and coordiante materials with suppliers.
- Chair sub-contractor and operation meetings.
- Track progress and ensure that target dates are achieved.
- Oversee Health and Safety department.
- Adhere tohigh quality standards and oversee such implemented systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- Civil and Structural engineering Degree or similar.
- Must have 5 - 10 years minimum experience with contactable strong past work references.
- Computer literacy with own cellphone and laptop.
- Ability to work under pressure.
Other
How to Apply
Send application, detailed CV and proof of qualifications to: ilona@oxprop.co.zw
Deadline: 06 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Green Fuel
Browse Jobs
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.