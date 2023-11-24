Contact Centre Agent (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Contact Centre Agent within the Contact Centre Department of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professional this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Handling Inbound and Outbound contacts.
- Evaluating Client challenges and providing the relevant logical and lasting solutions.
- Providing courteous and professional support to customers on our Digital platforms.
- Participating in Outbound sales and Client Experience campaigns as assigned.
- Attending exhibitions/events for purposes of sales generation for the Group.
Qualifications and Experience
- Have at least 2 years' experience in Marketing, Contact Centre or Customer Service environments.
- A Degree in Marketing, Business Studies or equivalent.
- Possession of professional qualifications such as CIM/ IMM will be an added advantage.
- Computer literacy and familiarity with the Groups products.
- Have excellent communication skills and the ability to relate at all levels.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for.
Deadline: 29 November 2023
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.