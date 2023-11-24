Contact Centre Agent (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Contact Centre Agent within the Contact Centre Department of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professional this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Handling Inbound and Outbound contacts.

Evaluating Client challenges and providing the relevant logical and lasting solutions.

Providing courteous and professional support to customers on our Digital platforms.

Participating in Outbound sales and Client Experience campaigns as assigned.

Attending exhibitions/events for purposes of sales generation for the Group.

Qualifications and Experience

Have at least 2 years' experience in Marketing, Contact Centre or Customer Service environments.

A Degree in Marketing, Business Studies or equivalent.

Possession of professional qualifications such as CIM/ IMM will be an added advantage.

Computer literacy and familiarity with the Groups products.

Have excellent communication skills and the ability to relate at all levels.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for.

Click here to apply