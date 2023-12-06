Courtesy Vehicle Driver (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above vacancy that has arisen in the Harvesting department. The successful applicant will report to the Logistics Supervisors, and will among other duties be responsible for but not limited to the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Safely transporting Company employees, goods as well as various products and materials to and from specified locations in a timely manner.

Maintaining the vehicle safe and clean manner at all times.

Inspect vehicles and assess condition of systems, equipment, accessories, and service as needed.

Ensuring that the Company vehicle is always parked in areas that permit parking in order to avoid towing.

Providing accurate time records of the Company vehicle’s coming and goings.

Reporting any accidents, injuries, and vehicle damage to the immediate supervisor.

Sustains sanitation and safety standards in the Workshop in compliance with and in support of Safety, Health, Environment and Quality Management System.

Qualifications and Experience

Clean Valid Class 4 Drivers Licence with at least two years since the day of acquire.

Certificate of Defensive driving is desirable.

Police clearance.

Working knowledge of Safety, Health, Environment and Quality Management Systems is a must.

Attention to detail.

Should be smart and presentable.

Effective communication skills.

Punctual and reliable.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to email: hrharvesting.pool@greenfuel.co.zw

Please enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.