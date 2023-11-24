Digital Sales Representative (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage and coordinates the Digital Marketing and Design platforms, maintaining brand guidelines at all times and raise any concerns with the Head of Marketing.

Develop and manage Digital Marketing plans and campaigns for the assigned brands with clear KPI’s in line with business needs and challenges.

Manage content creation for Digital Marketing and Design activity platforms to augment the company’s presence in the market.

Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and co-ordination of Digital Marketing and Design activities.

Track and monitor Digital Marketing and Design budgets, updating spreadsheets, databases and inventories with statistical, financial and non-financial information.

Manage organization’s digital platforms to optimize content for the website and channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn Email etc. to improve KPIs, likes, shares, tweets, etc.

Create new leads, and thoroughly qualify leads & sales opportunities.

Actively monitor advertising in competing digital media to generate potential prospects for new business development.

Drive digital revenue growth for the company.

Determine clients’ current and future advertising and marketing needs, creating customized solutions, and closing sales for retained and incremental revenue.

Communicate and report sales plans and actions taken.

Prospect, close and manage new relationships via digital advertising.

Monitor digital campaigns pacing and effectiveness to ensure campaign delivery.

Analyze data to ensure optimal campaign performance.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing/Design, or a related field.

Professional qualification in Graphic design.

At least 3 years’ experience in an agency working on digital projects.

Skilled in Photoshop, Illustrator and other Adobe Design Suite apps.

Proficiency with Content Management, Systems, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft Office.

Driver’s License a must.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills including grammar.

Well organized with a customer-oriented approach.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 27 November 2023