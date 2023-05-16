Draughtsman: Research And Innovation

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supporting the Engineering teams as they complete projects.
- Designing and testing of equipment; conducting investigations and experiments.
- Developing prototypes.
- Identifying problems, developing strategies, and performing quality control.
- Producing plans and technical drawings for products and components using special software.
- Explaining how components of machinery work together.
- Engineering drawings for construction purposes.
- Maintaining project records.
- Serving as a liaison between customers and suppliers.
- Supplying information to customers and collaborators.
- Participating in design-reviews; and
- Any other duties assigned by the Director.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (HND)/.
- A Degree in relevant field will be an added advantage.
- Experience in structural designing, various CAD software (Autodesk Recap 360, Navisworks Manage, Advance Steel and Autodesk Showcase), CNC programming and training Inventor HSM.
- Possession of a National Diploma in Engineering and a certificate in Invention, Machineshop Engineering, Fitter and Turner/ Machining is also required.
- Affiliation with an Engineering professional board will be an added advantage.
- All academic qualifications must be from a recognized/reputable institute. In addition, applicants should possess superior interpersonal and communication skills.
- The candidate will report directly to the Director of the Research & Innovation.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=115. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 19 May, 2023