Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Draughtsman: Research And Innovation

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
May. 19, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Supporting the Engineering teams as they complete projects.
  • Designing and testing of equipment; conducting investigations and experiments.
  • Developing prototypes.
  • Identifying problems, developing strategies, and performing quality control.
  • Producing plans and technical drawings for products and components using special software.
  • Explaining how components of machinery work together.
  • Engineering drawings for construction purposes.
  • Maintaining project records.
  • Serving as a liaison between customers and suppliers.
  • Supplying information to customers and collaborators.
  • Participating in design-reviews; and
  • Any other duties assigned by the Director.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (HND)/.
  • A Degree in relevant field will be an added advantage.
  • Experience in structural designing, various CAD software (Autodesk Recap 360, Navisworks Manage, Advance Steel and Autodesk Showcase), CNC programming and training Inventor HSM.
  • Possession of a National Diploma in Engineering and a certificate in Invention, Machineshop Engineering, Fitter and Turner/ Machining is also required.
  • Affiliation with an Engineering professional board will be an added advantage.
  • All academic qualifications must be from a recognized/reputable institute. In addition, applicants should possess superior interpersonal and communication skills.
  • The candidate will report directly to the Director of the Research & Innovation.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=115. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.  Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May, 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

