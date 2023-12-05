Driver Class 1 (Harare)
ZIMCARE TRUST
Job Description
Responsible for driving and maintenance of the school vehicles.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Driving for the center.
- Transporting children to and from the center.
- Collecting orders for foodstuffs and other supplies.
- Transporting children for supporting activities.
- Maintaining the vehicle log and make sure vehicle returns are in good order.
- Making sure that the vehicle under your charge is properly looked after, regularly, serviced, repaired and washed.
- Performing other general duties when not driving.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have ‘O’ level.
- Class 1 Drivers licence.
- Defensive driving certificate.
- Medical certificate.
- Police clearance is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Send detailed Cv and copies of all academic and professional qualifications to: zimcarerecruitment@gmail.com
Deadline: 05 December 2023
ZIMCARE is a non-profit making organisation registered under the Private Voluntary Organisation Act (Chapter 17:05) with the mandate of caring and creating enabling learning environment for children with intellectual challenges in Zimbabwe so that they can realise their full potential. The private voluntary organisation supporting people with mental health challenges in Zimbabwe.
Address: https://zimcaretrust.org/
