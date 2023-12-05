Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
ZIMCARE TRUST

Driver Class 1 (Harare)

ZIMCARE TRUST
Dec. 05, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Responsible for driving and maintenance of the school vehicles.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Driving for the center.
  • Transporting children to and from the center.
  • Collecting orders for foodstuffs and other supplies.
  • Transporting children for supporting activities.
  • Maintaining the vehicle log and make sure vehicle returns are in good order.
  • Making sure that the vehicle under your charge is properly looked after, regularly, serviced, repaired and washed.
  • Performing other general duties when not driving.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have ‘O’ level.
  • Class 1 Drivers licence.
  • Defensive driving certificate.
  • Medical certificate.
  • Police clearance is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Send detailed Cv and copies of all academic and professional qualifications to: zimcarerecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 05 December 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

ZIMCARE TRUST

ZIMCARE is a non-profit making organisation registered under the Private Voluntary Organisation Act (Chapter 17:05) with the mandate of caring and creating enabling learning environment for children with intellectual challenges in Zimbabwe so that they can realise their full potential. The private voluntary organisation supporting people with mental health challenges in Zimbabwe.

Address: https://zimcaretrust.org/

 

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ)
National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ)

Laboratory Driver (Harare)

Deadline:
Oxfam
Oxfam

Logistics Assistant (Harare)

Deadline:
Oxfam
Oxfam

Driver (Harare)

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Drivers x4

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback