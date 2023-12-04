Driver (Harare)
Job Description
Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty.
This is a 6 months fixed term opportunity under our WFP Caledonia Urban Cash Assistance Program based in Harare. We need the prospective person to start by the 18th of December 2023. Interviews to be held in the week of the 11th of December 2023.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oxfam GB is looking for a Driver to drive Oxfam vehicles in a responsible manner ensuring the safety of both the passengers and the vehicles and to perform a variety of associated tasks delivering a superior level of service and support.
Qualifications and Experience
- We’re looking for a candidate who cares about Oxfam's mission to end poverty and is personally aligned to our feminist principles and values of empowerment, accountability and inclusion in all you do.
An ideal candidate for the role will have
Essential:
- Significant experience driving vehicles and passengers
- A full drivers licence with excellent knowledge of Zimbabwean road rules and regulations
- Knowledge of and experience driving in remote and difficult locations and under unusual driving conditions
- Good knowledge of Zimbabwean places, roads and road conditions. Easily able to navigate from one location to another
- Good knowledge of basic vehicle operation and ability to undertake basic maintenance and running repairs if in remote locations, such as oil changes, tyre changes, replacing fan belts etc
- A critical focus on providing a superior service level to managers and staff and delivering agreed results within time and budget constraints and to expected standards
- Ability to represent Oxfam in a professional, calm and pleasant manner
- Good organisational and personal management skills, with ability respond quickly and accurately to queries and issues
- Proven experience as a team worker and demonstrably cooperative with members of other teams. Willing to put in extra hours to help out colleagues when required, including after hours and at weekends
- Commitment to Oxfam’s overall aims and policies and experience of promoting gender equity and diversity and the interests of marginalized people in all aspects of Oxfam’s work.
Desirable:
- Current defence driving certificate or other advanced driving qualification.
- Radio operation experience.
- First aid skills and knowledge.
- Fluency in spoken local languages.
Other
How to Apply
As part of your online application, please upload your up to date CV and Cover Letter explaining your suitability against the essential criteria in the job profile.
Deadline: 05 December 2023
