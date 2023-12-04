Drivers (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Head Driver, the incumbents will be responsible for the day-to-day safe driving of people, delivery of mail and goods both internally and externally as well as other administration duties.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbents’ key responsibilities shall include but not limited to:

Delivery of mail and other documents internally and externally to addressed recipients.

Ensuring all documents and letters delivered internally and externally are signed by the receiving persons.

Picking up all goods, stationery, and assets from suppliers with appropriate documentation.

Ensuring that all goods, stationery, and assets are recorded at registry and appropriate Good Received Vouchers (GRV) received.

Driving staff to places of business as necessary including and not limited to sourcing quotations and meeting with creditors.

Assisting the Head Driver to obtain quotations from various garages.

Ensuring Vehicle logbooks are being completed.

Ensuring general cleanliness and maintenance of motor vehicles

Informing the Head Driver when servicing and repairing of motor vehicles is due.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 years working experience and Clerical knowledge is an added advantage.

Basic motor mechanics.

Attributes: