Drivers (Harare)
Job Vacancy
Job Description
Reporting to the Head Driver, the incumbents will be responsible for the day-to-day safe driving of people, delivery of mail and goods both internally and externally as well as other administration duties.
Duties and Responsibilities
The incumbents’ key responsibilities shall include but not limited to:
- Delivery of mail and other documents internally and externally to addressed recipients.
- Ensuring all documents and letters delivered internally and externally are signed by the receiving persons.
- Picking up all goods, stationery, and assets from suppliers with appropriate documentation.
- Ensuring that all goods, stationery, and assets are recorded at registry and appropriate Good Received Vouchers (GRV) received.
- Driving staff to places of business as necessary including and not limited to sourcing quotations and meeting with creditors.
- Assisting the Head Driver to obtain quotations from various garages.
- Ensuring Vehicle logbooks are being completed.
- Ensuring general cleanliness and maintenance of motor vehicles
- Informing the Head Driver when servicing and repairing of motor vehicles is due.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 years working experience and Clerical knowledge is an added advantage.
- Basic motor mechanics.
Attributes:
- No criminal record.
- Be flexible and time conscious.
- Be mature, of high integrity and have good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should submit their Application Letters clearly indicating the position applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of Certificates to: recruit.hr2024@gmail.com
Deadline: 04 December 2023
