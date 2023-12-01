Drivers x4
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned posts in the Physical Planning Works and Estates.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Transporting students and staff as assigned.
- Transporting staff and students on official University business, e.g. field trips and Industrial Attachment visits.
- Delivering and collecting documents and mail.
- Transporting University staff and visitors to and from the Airport as scheduled.
- Filling log books for every vehicle driven, keep record of fuel used and other consumables.
- Cleaning vehicles that they use; ensuring that the vehicle is in good working condition and report any defects to the Head Driver/ Workshop Technician.
- Carrying out other related duties which may be assigned by the Head Driver.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least 5 ‘O’ level passes, valid Class One Driver’s Licence.
- Defensive Driving Certificate, valid Medical Certificate plus a minimum of 5 years post qualification experience.
- Applicants should be of mature disposition and should have done a driver re-test.
Other
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE:
An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939, Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 08 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.