National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

Drivers x9 (Grade: P11)

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
May. 22, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duty Stations: Bulawayo; Mat North; Mat South; Mash West; Mash Central; Midlands; Masvingo; Manicaland & Mash East

Reports to: Transport Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Drive vehicles for authorised trips and assignments.
  • Fuel vehicles for officers.
  • Keep log sheets updated.
  • Ensure the safety of vehicles while on duty.
  • Report vehicle defects and technical mechanical faults.
  • liase with the Transport Officer/ Administration Officer when the vehicle is due for service.
  • Keep the vehicles in a clean state.
  • Any other duties assigned by Administration Officer/ Transport Assistant.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of 5 O Levels.
  • Valid and Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence.
  • Defensive Driving Certificate.
  • Punctual and trustworthy person.
  • Good Public Relations and Customer Care skills.
  • Knowledge of mechanical and vehicle maintenance.
  • Ability to communicate fluently in English, Shona or Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed Curriculum Vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of deployment. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe

P Bag CY 7714

Causeway

Harare

Or delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

Deadline: 22 May 2023

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) is a government agency that is responsible for combating crime and corruption. Our mandate is to institute and undertake criminal Prosecutions on behalf of the State.

Address: 101 Kwame Nkrumah Ave

Phone: +263242780933, +263242780950, +263242780758

Email: corporateaffairs@npa.gov.zw

