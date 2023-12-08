Electrical Inspector (Mutare)
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the following role:
FIXED TERM CONTRACT ELECTRICAL INSPECTOR (1 YEAR) – MUTARE
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Senior Electricity Engineer, the Key Job Functions of this position will be:
- Monitoring of the electricity, energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors for compliance to set regulations, codes and standards through inspections.
- Conduct electrical accident investigations and prosecution in terms of legislation.
- Assist in conducting infrastructure and energy audits.
- Assist in accurate compilation and analysis of electricity industry statistics.
- Assist in the development of sector awareness material.
- Provide support at shows, exhibition and stakeholder consultation workshops.
- Provide accurate input for departmental and other reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
- Four years minimum working experience in the electricity generation, transmission or distribution sectors.
- Good appreciation of the electricity sector, renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.
- Good working knowledge of sector legislation.
- Good public relations skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills.
- Driver’s license is a must.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. People living with disability are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 09 December 2023
