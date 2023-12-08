Embroidery Machine Operator (Harare)

Job Description

We are searching for a highly skilled and reliable embroidery machine operator to join our company. The embroidery machine operator’s responsibilities include setting up embroidery machines, selecting pertinent tools and materials, troubleshooting equipment, and ensuring that all projects are completed to clients' specifications. You will also be expected to carry out regular maintenance duties and provide creative advice.

To be successful as an embroidery machine operator, you should have a good eye for detail and the ability to keep track of multiple work orders. Outstanding candidates will possess both analytical and artistic skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyzing and understanding project specifications and clients’ needs before starting each embroidery project.

Selecting the thread, fabric, hoops, and designs appropriate to each project.

Setting up machines for the embroidery process

Carefully reading instructional manuals to ensure smooth troubleshooting and repair processes.

Performing regular machine and inventory inspections and reporting any issues or reordering stock as required.

Providing suggestions regarding the design, placement, and fabric and thread selection.

Drawing guides or pinning tissue paper patterns onto fabric.

Providing training and guidance to new staff.

Keeping track of work orders and updating records.

Communicating with management and ensuring that all orders are sent out in a timely manner.

Qualifications and Experience

Embroidery Machine Operator Requirements: