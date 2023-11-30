Emergency Room Doctor (Harare)
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Job Description
Corporate 24 Healthcare seeking a passionate and experienced Emergency Room Doctor to join our dynamic team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide high-quality and compassionate medical care to patients in the emergency room.
- Diagnose and treat a wide range of acute illnesses and injuries.
- Perform medical procedures as necessary, such as suturing, wound care, splinting and c-sections.
- Collaborate with a multidisciplinary team to ensure comprehensive patient care.
- Effectively communicate with patients and their families regarding diagnoses, treatment plans, and follow-up care.
- Adhere to all regulatory and ethical standards in healthcare delivery.
Qualifications and Experience
- Medical degree from an accredited institution.
- Valid Practicing Certificate.
- Strong clinical acumen and decision-making skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.
Other
How to Apply
Please send CVs to:
The Administrator
Corporate 24 Healthcare
6 Bath Road Belgravia
Harare
Or on: recruitment@corp24med.com
Deadline: 30 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Browse Jobs
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.
Related Jobs
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Nurse Anesthetist (Harare)
Deadline: