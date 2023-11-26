Employee and Labour Relations Specialist (Harare)
Job Description
Mukuru is on the lookout for an individual passionate about helping our business reach its best potential. The ideal candidate should possess a knack for problem-solving, conflict-resolution skills, and the confidence to make decisions quickly. Additionally, they should strive to promote a culture of teamwork and respect in the workplace.
The Employee and Labour Relations Specialist will support the Head of People and Labour Relations in providing comprehensive, professional employment law and employee relations services within the framework of Zimbabwean and Malawian labour laws, and organisational policies, procedures, standards and guidelines. The role requires an individual with a deep understanding of local and regional labour laws and a commitment to fostering positive employee/employer relationships within the organization. This position will handle all employment law aspects, including but not limited to disputes, and disciplinary matters, promoting a fair and balanced approach while ensuring compliance with regulations in Zimbabwe and Malawi and the ability to support similar needs in other African countries. They will work closely with leadership teams across the business and the wider Human Capital team, to drive projects and programs aligned to the ER strategy and key objectives.
The Employee and Labour Relations Specialist must have a flexible approach to problem-solving, whilst ensuring adherence to policies and best legal & aligned business practices and providing logical solutions for the organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
Employee Relations Support/ Advising
- Provide inputs to the employee relations tactical plan, with a focus on developing a positive ER climate.
- Contribute to and implement employee relations tactical plans that align with the Employment & Labour legislation in each corridor, emphasising fair treatment, equality, and the resolution of disputes through recognised procedures.
- Ensure policies, documentation (contracts, case documents etc.), reports, training, and guidance follow the provisions set forth by the Employment and Labour Legislation in each corridor and other relevant regulations to maintain compliance and ensure employee relations in adherence to the law.
- Plan and implement ER projects and programs in allocated areas of the business.
- Adhere to approved budgets when rolling out projects/programs across corridors.
- Provide guidance and support to employees and leaders according to the relevant Employment and Labour legislation, as well as the organisational policies, procedures, standards and guidelines in each corridor, ensuring compliance with labour laws, offering advice on employee relations matters, and reinforcing the understanding of procedures and rights outlined in the legislation.
- Provide specialist advise and partner with various in-country department heads, managers and the relevant PBP to evaluate the merits and consequences of corrective action to ensure a highly competent workforce.
- Address and resolve employee concerns or inquiries in adherence to the Labour Legislation, and the organisational policies, procedures, standards and guidelines in each corridor, ensuring that responses are timely and comply with the established legal protocols.
- Collaborate on reviewing and enhancing People policies, procedures, standards and guidelines to ensure alignment with the Labour Legislation in each corridor, incorporating changes and amendments stipulated by the legislation to maintain organisational compliance.
- Proactively propose amendments/ adjustments to organisational policies, procedures, standards and guidelines, through continuous monitoring of changes in labour legislation and compliance, across corridors.
- Organise and deliver training sessions focusing on the relevant Employment and Labour legislation, organisational policies, procedures, standards and guidelines in each corridor, educating both employees and managers on their rights, obligations, and dispute resolution mechanisms mandated by the law.
- Partner with internal stakeholders and take accountability for external engagements with legal advisors / private arbitrators on behalf of the business when necessary.
- Research, prepare and facilitate disciplinary hearings, incapacity inquiries, poor work performance processes, grievenace, mediations, and capacitate line managers to effectively handles issues relating to misconduct as required.
- Research and prepare required information to enable negotiation strategies in line with business requirements across different countries.
- Identify and timeously address functional-related problems and opportunities.
- Build and maintain a network of experts, key stakeholders in the industry and regulatory bodies to stay abreast with industry trends and regulatory changes.
- Represent Head of People and Labour Relations in forums and internal meetings as and when required.
- Work closely with the Head of People & Labour Relations and relevant PBP and line managers to identify and mitigate potential risks.
- Actively provide accurate and timely legal advice and counsel (including opinions) to manager and PBP on a wide range of employment-related issues.
- Respond and resolve ad hoc legal queries timeously and effectively.
- Conduct legal research, analyze laws, regulations, and legal precedents, and provide recommendations to ensure compliance and mitigate legal risks to the organisation.
Dispute Resolution and Disciplinary Processes
- Advise and support the Head of PBP and relevant PBP by providing employee relations and employment policy and process, advice, guidance, insight, training, and expertise to ensure that we can provide solutions that meet organisational objectives.
- Actively partner with People Business Partners to ensure policies and processes are implemented correctly and in line with service-level agreements and contracts.
- Manage and resolve employee disputes and grievances promptly, adhering to the defined timeframes and dispute resolution procedures outlined in the Employment and Labour Legislation in each corridor.
- Prepare thorough and accurate investigation reports in compliance with the Employment and Labour Legislation for all resolved disputes, ensuring adherence to legal standards and company policies.
- Maintain detailed records and documentation of the disciplinary and dispute resolution processes in accordance with the requirements of the relevant Employment law and organisational procedures, ensuring completeness and accuracy.
- Effectively track, monitor and report on Employee and Labour Relations matters.
- Provide trends analysis and suggestions to improve aspects where patterns emerge with the aim of ensuring effectiveness and efficiency, reducing and proactive employment of conflict resolution techniques in alignment with legislation and organisational policy, procedure, standards and guidelines.
- Prepare and present reports on employee relations metrics and trends to Head of People & Labour Relations.
- Establish a feedback mechanism as per the Employment and Labour Legislation to evaluate employee satisfaction with dispute resolution processes, utilising the feedback to refine procedures and improve efficacy while staying compliant.
- Oversee disciplinary procedures and actions in strict compliance with the Employment and Labour Laws in each corridor, ensuring all steps follow the legal guidelines and are consistently applied.
- Ensure the fair and consistent application of disciplinary measures as outlined in the Employment and Labour Legislation in each corridor, considering the severity of infractions and adhering to due process in disciplinary actions.
- Handle disputes, legal claims (employment), and litigation matters involving the areas responsible for, ensuring effective representation of the organisation’s interests.
- Working with Head of People & Labour Relations where appropriate:
- Provide guidance on alternative dispute resolution methods and negotiate settlements when appropriate.
- Manage and oversee litigious matters which includes managing external legal counsel when necessary, providing guidance on settlement negotiations or court proceedings.
Manage own professional and self-development:
- Manage own time.
- Deliver in accordance with agreed outcomes.
- Adhere to performance enablement process and ensure timeous reviews with line manager.
- Attend all required training.
- Maintain and continuously improve on knowledge of relevant legislation that impacts area of responsibility own work.
- Manage own professional and self-development.
- Advise and share knowledge with the team to ensure an enhanced and effective employee relations service across the business.
- Ensure effective partnering across the HC team, of which you will be a member
Qualifications and Experience
- Grade 12 or equivalent.
- Relevant Human Resources Degree with specialisation in Employment and Labour Law or Equivalent related Qualifications.
- LLB will be highly advantageous.
- Must have 7 years’ Employee & Labour Relations experience (Essential).
- Must have 5 years’ Experience working in a multi-national, across African, and EU organisation.
- Must have 5 years’ Employment Tribunals, Labour Court, and Collective Bargaining experience.
- Must have 5 years’ Disciplinary Management Experience.
- Must have 3 years’ Project Management Experience.
Essential Job Related Knowledge and Skills:
- Extensive knowledge of Zimbabwe/Malawi Labour Legislation.
- Knowledge of employee and labour legislation across African regions that Mukuru operates, including EU.
- Knowledge of Employee Relations principles, processes and procedures.
- Communications Skills.
- Computer Skills.
- Presentation Skills.
- Problem Solving Skills
- People Management Skills.
- Organisational Awareness.
- Relationship Building.
- Change Management.
- Project Management.
Other
I am sure you are reading this job description and meet majority of the criteria BUT you may also still not be 100% comfortable in applying. We believe that there is a place for everyone under the Mukuru sun and we want YOU to contribute to our diverse tapestry of talent. So come on, take a leap of faith, and send your application if you meet majority of our requirements. Remember to include a snippet of how you will bring value and help us build a future of success that will help us determine where and how you may best be suited” Maybe you are just the future Mukurian we need!!
Should you be appointed in a remote/work from home role at Mukuru, it is your responsibility to ensure that you have uninterrupted internet connectivity and a ‘work-like’ environment at your home location, in order to deliver your best in terms of performance, productivity and service to our customers.
How to Apply
If you do not receive any response after two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
NB: All staff appointments will be made with due consideration of the company’s diversity and inclusion plans.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Mukuru
Mukuru is an Africa-based Fintech company that gives the emerging consumer access to affordable and reliable financial services. Our foundation is built on international money transfers – helping you to move money into, out of, and around Africa. Whether you are sending cash for instant collection or topping up a bank account or mobile wallet, it has never been easier. From this base we’ve grown to provide a broad range of services to answer all the financial needs of our customers. Harare
Website: https://www.mukuru.com/zw/