Employee and Labour Relations Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

Mukuru is on the lookout for an individual passionate about helping our business reach its best potential. The ideal candidate should possess a knack for problem-solving, conflict-resolution skills, and the confidence to make decisions quickly. Additionally, they should strive to promote a culture of teamwork and respect in the workplace.

The Employee and Labour Relations Specialist will support the Head of People and Labour Relations in providing comprehensive, professional employment law and employee relations services within the framework of Zimbabwean and Malawian labour laws, and organisational policies, procedures, standards and guidelines. The role requires an individual with a deep understanding of local and regional labour laws and a commitment to fostering positive employee/employer relationships within the organization. This position will handle all employment law aspects, including but not limited to disputes, and disciplinary matters, promoting a fair and balanced approach while ensuring compliance with regulations in Zimbabwe and Malawi and the ability to support similar needs in other African countries. They will work closely with leadership teams across the business and the wider Human Capital team, to drive projects and programs aligned to the ER strategy and key objectives.

The Employee and Labour Relations Specialist must have a flexible approach to problem-solving, whilst ensuring adherence to policies and best legal & aligned business practices and providing logical solutions for the organisation.