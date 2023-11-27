Equipment Time Checkers x4 (Harare)

Job Description

An established organization in mining and construction seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above emtioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Certificate in Quantity Surveying.

At least 2 years field work experience.

Experience in the construction industry is an added advantage.

Possesses strong written and verbal communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to submit their application letter together with an updated CV to: ginvhumanresources@gmail.com with Job Title In The Subject Line Of The Email.

Deadline: 27 November 2023