Equipment Time Checkers x4 (Harare)
Job Description
An established organization in mining and construction seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above emtioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/Certificate in Quantity Surveying.
- At least 2 years field work experience.
- Experience in the construction industry is an added advantage.
- Possesses strong written and verbal communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are invited to submit their application letter together with an updated CV to: ginvhumanresources@gmail.com with Job Title In The Subject Line Of The Email.
Deadline: 27 November 2023
Glenrise is service enabler which specialises in mining and mining support, civil and general works , procurement & resourcing construction and hospitality.
