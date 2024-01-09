External Sales Rep (Bulawayo)
Telecel Zimbabwe
Job Description
Reporting to the Regional Sales Manager, the job incumbent is responsible for marketing and selling the company’s products and services to the dealers ensuring a consistent supply in the market and creating new sales outlets in order to generate revenue.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sell all company products/services to the company dealers under the allocated market in order to generate targeted revenue per assigned channel.
- Create new sales outlets and sourcing of new dealers to provide the service and achieve the sales set target.
- Identifying problems areas in the supply chain and come up with measures to mitigate.
- Gathering of market intelligence and escalate it for decision making.
- Compilation of sales reports according to set timelines.
- Carry out allocated initiatives to ensure dissemination of information on services and products to customers in the allocated market segment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Sales/Marketing.
- At least 3 years’ experience.
- Clean class 4 driver’s license is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should send their detailed Cv's to: recruitment@telecelzim.co.zw
Deadline: 16 January 2023
Telecel Zimbabwe is one of Zimbabwe's mobile telecommunications network service providers. Headquartered in Harare,
