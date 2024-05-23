Field Officer (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Applications are invited for one (1) posts of District Field Officer for a cotton production project under Zimbabwe Farmers Union.

Duties and Responsibilities

To train farmers on Cotton and other crop agronomy.

To train farmers on animal husbandry.

To facilitate the formation of village savings and loaning associates.

To conduct economic empowerment training.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have a at least a Diploma in agriculture, specialization in cotton is an added advantage.

The candidate should have at least 3 years traceable experience of training farmers in cotton production in Zimbabwe.

Should also have a valid driver’s license for riding a motor cycle.

Women with requisite qualifications are encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

Send application letter and curriculum vitae to email address: hr@zfu.org.zw or physically deliver application at 5 Van Praagh, Milton Park, Harare, attention Christina Makumbirofa not later than Monday 27 May 2024 by 4:30 pm.