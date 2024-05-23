Field Officer (Chiredzi)
Job Description
Applications are invited for one (1) posts of District Field Officer for a cotton production project under Zimbabwe Farmers Union.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To train farmers on Cotton and other crop agronomy.
- To train farmers on animal husbandry.
- To facilitate the formation of village savings and loaning associates.
- To conduct economic empowerment training.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have a at least a Diploma in agriculture, specialization in cotton is an added advantage.
- The candidate should have at least 3 years traceable experience of training farmers in cotton production in Zimbabwe.
- Should also have a valid driver’s license for riding a motor cycle.
- Women with requisite qualifications are encouraged to apply.
Other
How to Apply
Send application letter and curriculum vitae to email address: hr@zfu.org.zw or physically deliver application at 5 Van Praagh, Milton Park, Harare, attention Christina Makumbirofa not later than Monday 27 May 2024 by 4:30 pm.
Zimbabwe Farmers Union
Zimbabwe Farmers Union is the largest farmers’ interest organization in Zimbabwe, and it represents over a million farming households. The Union draws its membership from the following sub sectors; communal, resettlement, small-scale commercial, peri-urban plot holders, emergent and large-scale commercial farmers. Individuals voluntarily join the organization Zimbabwe Farmers Union was born on August 19, 1991, following the merger of the Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and National Farmers’ Association of Zimbabwe (NFAZ).]
Address: 5 Vanpraagh Milton Park
Website: http://www.zfu.org.zw