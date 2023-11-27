Fleet Manager

Job Description

An established organization in mining and construction seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Transport and Logistics.

At least 5 years proven working experience.

Experience in the transport industry is pre-requisite.

Pays attention to detail.

Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills.

Possesses strong written and verbal communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to submit their application letter together with an updated CV to: ginvhumanresources@gmail.com with Job Title In The Subject Line Of The Email.

Deadline: 27 November 2023