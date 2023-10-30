Food And Beverages Controller

Job Description

Africa University is a private, pan- African, United Methodist-related institution located in Mutare, Zimbabwe. The University is a member of the Association of African Universities and is inviting suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned strategic position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage Africa University Food and Beverage outlets.

Implement systems controls to maintain budgeted gross profit margins.

Design and implement menus together with the Head Chef.

Administer training aimed at the capacity development of all Food Services Staff.

Develop sales initiatives to ensure budgeted revenues are met and/or exceeded.

Ensure high food standards and service by monitoring food and beverage trends.

Provide regular standard reports on operations in line with the Food Services Unit.

Forecasting, planning and controlling the ordering of food and beverages.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma in Hotel and Catering/Tourism and Hospitality Management.

At least 2 years’ experience as Food and Beverage Controller in a well-established organisation.

Experience in using accounting systems like POS, Cost and inventory systems.

Good analytical and reporting skills.

Hospitality soft skills and willing to meet and exceed customer’s expectations.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts,national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees. The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 3 November 2023. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.

Assistant Registrar – Human Resources and Administration