Front End Loader Operator (Harare)
Glenrise
Job Description
An established organization in mining and construction seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate in Plant and Equipment Operation.
- At least 10 years proven working experience.
- Experience in the construction industry is an added advantage.
- Possesses good negotiation skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are invited to submit their application letter together with an updated CV to: ginvhumanresources@gmail.com with Job Title In The Subject Line Of The Email.
Deadline: 27 November 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Glenrise
Browse Jobs
Glenrise is service enabler which specialises in mining and mining support, civil and general works , procurement & resourcing construction and hospitality.
Related Jobs
Glenrise
Roller Compactor Operator x2
Deadline:
Glenrise
Grader Operator (Harare)
Deadline:
Glenrise
Excavator Operator (Harare)
Deadline:
Glenrise
Fleet Manager
Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Class 1 Driver
Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Drivers x4
Deadline: