Geographic Information Systems Technician Intern

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the post of Geographic Information Systems Intern. The incumbent must be 30 years and below, 1 year post graduate and should possess the following professional qualifications and competencies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in the collection, analysis, and maintenance of GIS data for Urban development planning and initiatives.

Participate in the creation and updating of various layers and database.

Provide support in mapping and spatial analysis projects.

Help to produce informative maps and visualisation to aid • in decision-making and to communicate spatial information effectively to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Contribute to the development of GIS technologies for field data collection and assist with surveying when necessary.

Learn and apply pertinent regulations and policies regarding land use and spatial planning.

Participate in training and professional development activities to build expertise in GIS, remote sensing, and related technologies.

Assist with the management of GIS equipment and soft-ware, ensuring they are operational and upto date.

Cooperate with multidisciplinary teams on cross functional projects affecting the town.

Provide administrative support to the GIS team as needed, including documentation and reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

The incumbent should be in possession of a degree in Geographic Information System, Geography, Urban and Rural Planning, Environmental Science, or a relevant field.

At least 1 year experience of GIS software such as ESRI, ArGIS, QGIS, or similar applications.

Familiarity with GIS devices and technic for field data collection.

Effective communication skills, both verbal and writing.

Ability to learn quickly and work collaboratively in a team setting.

A clean Driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own handwriting accompanied by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to be submitted through email at: townsecretary@rusapetown.org.zw or through post or hand delivery to the undersigned:

TOWN SECRETARY