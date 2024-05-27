Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the Germ Plasma and Reproductive Technology Manager’s key accountabilities shall be:

Planning, budgeting, designing and overseeing implementation of breeding and reproduction programs and projects.

Coordinating the development of guidelines and implementation of field-oriented breeding extension services for field workers, and indigenous farmers.

Developing and deploying new breeding technologies and methods.

Evaluating all imported Germ Plasm and live animals.

Monitoring and evaluating the performance of breeding activities.

Developing research proposals and taking part in characterization of breeds, production environments and other related researchable areas.

Overseeing the production or procurement of semen and associated animal breeding technologies.

Working closely with other genetic resource breeding and research centres to benchmark and improve on breeding technologies and services.

Performing any other activities as assigned by the Executive Director.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must have a Diploma/ Bachelors’ Degree in Animal Sciences, Agriculture or related field from a recognized institution.

The candidate must have at least 2 years relevant working experience, strong employee management skills, ability to work long hours and flexibility of schedule, good communication skills, team building skills, ability to build & maintain relationships with advisors, consultants, and suppliers, decision-making skills and strong computer skills.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: