GIS Technician (Grade: 7)

Job Description

\Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced Graduate Intern persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in Binga Rural District Council.

Reporting: Planning Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in the collection, analysis, and maintenance of GIS data for Rural and Urban development planning and initiatives.

Participate in the creation and updating of various layers and database.

Provide support in mapping and spatial analysis projects.

Help to produce informative maps and visualisation to aid in decision-making and to communicate spatial information effectively to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Contribute to the development of GIS technologies for field data collection and assist with surveying when necessary.

Learn and apply pertinent regulations and policies regarding land use and spatial planning.

Participate in training and professional development activities to build expertise in GIS, remote sensing, and related technologies.

Assist with the management of GIS equipment and software, ensuring they are operational and upto date.

Cooperate with multidisciplinary teams on cross functional projects affecting the district.

Provide administrative support to the GIS team as needed, including documentation and reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

The incumbent should be in possession of a degree in Geographic Information System, Geography, Urban and Rural Planning, Environmental Science, or a relevant field with a strong GIS component Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret spatial data and problem-solving.

At least 1 year experience of GIS software such as ESRI, ArcGIS, QGIS, or similar applications.

Familiarity with GIS devices and technic for field data collect.

Effective communication skills, both verbal and writing.

Ability to learn quickly and work collaboratively in a team setting.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications accompanied by detailed CVs and certified certificates to: