Head Coach - CAF Schools National U15 BOYS
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned positions ahead of the CAF African Schools Football Championship to be held in December 2023
Please note that only practicing school teachers should apply
- Contract type: Short term
Duties and Responsibilities
- Shall be Head Coach of CAF, Schools National Team UI5 BOYS.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum requirement of a CAF C License.
- Added Advantage: Experience in Schools Football.
Other
How to Apply
The successful candidate will be required to undergo a mandatory Safeguarding course and a police clearance check .
Applicants should send their CVs and applications to: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw on or before Monday 27 November 2023
