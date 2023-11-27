Head Coach - CAF Schools National U15 BOYS

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned positions ahead of the CAF African Schools Football Championship to be held in December 2023

Please note that only practicing school teachers should apply

Contract type: Short term

Duties and Responsibilities

Shall be Head Coach of CAF, Schools National Team UI5 BOYS.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum requirement of a CAF C License.

Added Advantage: Experience in Schools Football.

Other

How to Apply

The successful candidate will be required to undergo a mandatory Safeguarding course and a police clearance check .