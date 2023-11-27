Head Coach - CAF Schools National U15 GIRLS x2

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned positions ahead of the CAF African Schools Football Championship to be held in December 2023

Contract type: Short term

Short term Please note that only practicing school teachers should apply

Duties and Responsibilities

Shall be Head Coach of CAFSchools National Team U15 GIRLS.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum requirement ofa CAF C License.

Added Advantage : Experience in Schools Football.

Other

How to Apply

The successful candidate will be required to undergo a mandatory Safeguarding course and a police clearance check .

ONLY FEMALE CANDIDATES WILL BE CONSIDERED