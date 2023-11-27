Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)

Head Coach - CAF Schools National U15 GIRLS x2

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)
Nov. 27, 2023
Job Description

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned  positions ahead of the CAF African Schools Football Championship to be held in December 2023

  • Contract type: Short term 
  • Please note that only practicing school teachers should apply 

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Shall be Head Coach of CAFSchools National Team U15 GIRLS.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum requirement ofa CAF C License.
  • Added Advantage: Experience in Schools Football.

Other

How to Apply

The successful candidate will be required to undergo a mandatory Safeguarding course and a police clearance check . 

ONLY FEMALE CANDIDATES WILL BE CONSIDERED 

Applicants should send their CVs and applications to: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw on or before Monday 27 November 2023

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)

Website
+263-242-444039
info@zifa.org.zw

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is the governing body of football in Zimbabwe. It is responsible for organising national football competitions in Zimbabwe and managing the Zimbabwe national football teams.

The current ZIFA was founded in 1979. It has been affiliated with FIFA since 1965 and has been a member of the CAF since 1980.

