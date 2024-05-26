Head of Quality Control (Harare)

Job Description

We are searching for an enthusiastic self-starter to join our company as the Head of Quality Control. A quality control manager supervises staff and oversees product development procedures to ensure that products meet quality and efficiency standards. The quality control manager will also work with clients to ensure the final products meet their needs and requirements as well as ensure that the manufacturing production lines run smoothly and generate a consistently suitable output of products that meet quality and efficiency standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Setting raw material requirements for suppliers and monitoring their compliance.

Conducting an assessment of the company's production processes and curating in-house quality policies

Ensure that the manufacturing processes comply with both local and global production standards

Conducting quality audits to ensure that the quality policies are being adhered to

Gaining an understanding of the client's needs and requirements and communicating them and the quality standards to the production teams.

Devising ways to improve the manufacturing process to ensure higher-quality goods.

Ensuring legal obligations are followed and ensuring compliance with regulatory bodies and with health and safety guidelines.

Inspecting the final output, comparing it to the requirements, and approving or rejecting the final products.

Keeping accurate documentation and performing statistical analysis.

Convey data trends, results and potential implications of quality control (QC) data to stakeholders.

Introduce industry best practices and trends in quality inspection and testing methods.

Review and approve standard operating procedures (SOPs) and plans, ensuring alignment with regulations, guidelines and policies.

Review and make recommendations to address issues identified from the testing activities.

Qualifications and Experience

A related field qualification such as Quality Management

Proven track record and experience in quality control management, preferably in a leadership role.

Certification in quality control methodologies,

Strong knowledge of quality control standards and regulations, such as ISO 9001.

Proficiency in using quality control tools and software, such as statistical analysis software and quality management systems.

Demonstrated track record of implementing successful quality control strategies and driving continuous improvement.

Excellent understanding of manufacturing processes and quality control practices in relevant industries.

Strong leadership and team management skills, with the ability to effectively lead and develop a team.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with internal and external stakeholders.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to assess complex situations and make informed decisions.

Excellent leadership and managerial skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate a team.

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to achieving high levels of accuracy and precision.

In-depth knowledge of quality control principles, practices, and methodologies.

Proficient in using quality control tools and software.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify, analyze, and resolve quality control issues.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and communicate complex quality control concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Continuous improvement mindset, with a focus on implementing efficient and effective quality control processes.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVs to: admin@polypackaging.co.zw