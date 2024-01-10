HR and Training Officer (Harare)

Job Description

To coordinate the implementation of human resources and training requirements in line with the organisation's ethics, policies, and procedures.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Duties and Responsibilities

Implementing Human Resources' strategies, policies and procedures in the organization.

Developing, implementing and maintaining Petrotrade's training policy.

Supervising Petrotrade's recruitment, selection, employee transfer and exit processes, and ensuring that all departments and sections are adequately staffed.

Overseeing Petrotrade Performance Management and Reward Systems.

Advises line management on industrial relations, employee welfare and discipline.

Coordinate Works Council and Workers Committee activities.

Interpreting Human Resources data for key people decisions, and managing/maintaining all staff records.

Developing and implementing the Annual Training Plan and in-house training programmes.

Overseeing graduate trainee internship and developmental programmes.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a Social Science Degree, Human Resource Management or equivalent from a recognised tertiary institution.

IPMZ Labour or Training or equivalent is a must.

Post-graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management is an added advantage.

At least 3-5 years hands on experience in Human Resource Management and or Labour Relations, of which 1 year should be in a key Human Resource policy implementation position.

Knowledge of ISO 9001:2015 and Integrated Results Based Management Systems is an added advantage.

Sound knowledge of Computer skills, Navision ERP and SAGE payroll Systems, and Clean class 4 Driver's Licence.

Core Competencies: