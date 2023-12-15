Human Resources Administrator
TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
Payroll Processing:
- Process monthly payroll timely and accurately using Anael payroll system and capture payroll input for the month.
- Do computations for payroll input for the month (e.g., long service, relocation, hardship, acting, & VCS allowances for authorization by HRM/MD.
- Create batch for employees’ salary bank deposits in S2B portal (Standard Chartered Bank)
- Upload payroll batch into SAP and do reconciliation of SAP and Payroll every month.
- Pay and prepare statutory returns (PAYE Tax, Pension Fund, NSSA, ZIMDEF, Standards Dev Fund, NEC, Group Life Insurance, CIMAS Medical Aid.
- Ensure correctness and compliance with statutory levies and taxes
- Carry out housekeeping and updates of the HRIS and Anael system
Housekeeping of Anael Payroll and Anael RH systems:
- Initiate RSF tickets for updates of new regulations governing PAYE Tax rates, rates of government statutory levies and creation of new earnings or payroll deductions in Anael Payroll.
- Initiate RSF tickets for creation and modification of Job positions and system organogram in Anael RH.
- Allocate job positions to employees in Anael RH.
- Link new employees created in Anael Payroll to Anael RH through Anael RH environment in payroll.
- Ensure accurate and up to date Personal Data Management in Anael
Pension Fund, Medical Insurance and Life Assurance:
- Coordinate daily activities of the Fund and ensure compliance with the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) regulations.
- Submit monthly data (contributions & membership) to Fund Administrators (First Mutual Assurance Company).
- Arrange Trustees’ meetings in consultation with the Fund Administrators.
Medical Insurance and Life Assurance:
- Ensure medical aid is paid timeously
- Assist in issues relating to medical aid and Life Assurance
Property Management:
- Track and monitor property management contract with the Property Manager for Pegasus House, Company Houses, Pension Fund residential properties under Headquarters regarding rent receivable.
Accounting:
- Account for rental received for properties under HR.
- Analyse SAP GL payroll related accounts and assist HRM in the preparation of HR budget.
Administration:
- Attend to queries from employees and pensioners relating to payroll and pension fund.
- Assist in queries and issues relating to AMUNDI share scheme.
- Oversee the operations of the Canteen and service providers under HR.
- Take Minutes during hearings of employees with Disciplinary Authority.
HR Returns:
- Compiles HQ returns (ASR, ISM and other employee payroll related returns as requested by HQ and affiliate finance department).
- Compile and submit statutory returns (i.e. PAYE monthly P2 form and annual ITF16, ZIMDEF, NSSA, STDS Dev Fund monthly returns).
- Carry out any other duties as may be assigned by Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Social Science/Human resources degree plus a recognized professional qualification.
- Certificate of Proficiency in Pension Fund Scheme Trusteeship.
- Training in Payroll Administration and Tax (PAYE).
- Minimum of 6 years relevant experience in payroll and pension administration.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 05 December 2023
