Human Resources Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

To provide end to end human resources support services on a 24/7 basis. The incumbent will have dual reporting to the Human Resources Manager and the Project Manager. The job will be based at the mine site and incumbent will have to sign fixed term contracts, which are highly dependent on performance than workplace politics.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manages monthly salaries using Belina Payroll and ensures that all statutory payments are paid by due date.

Administers fixed - term employment contracts.

Assists in the recruitment and selection by advertising, arranging interviews and facilitating training

Arranges Workers Committee meetings and advising the managers on impending sensitive issues.

Carries out On-boarding and off-boarding of employees.

Qualifications and Experience

B. degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent with a Diploma in Human Resources or Industrial Relations.

Must have at least 2 years experience in the mining industry.

Graduate trainees with work related experience in the mining environment can apply.

Ideal candidates must be highly computer literate, and be able to do HR Metrics Reports , Analytics and Dashboards.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified, and willing candidates should urgently email their CVS in confidence to: auxinminingserviceszim2@gmail.com.

For clarifications you can call us on 0715751899.