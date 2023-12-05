Human Resources Business Partner - CBZ Bank (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the Group Human Resources Department of CBZ Bank for the role of Human Resources Business Partner. We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Human Resources Business Partner to join our esteemed team. As the backbone of our organization, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our workforce and driving our success to unprecedented levels.

At CB Bank, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. As a Human Resources Business Partner, you will be at the forefront of talent acquisition, employee development, and organizational effectiveness. You will have the power to shape the careers of our employees, foster a culture of innovation and excellence, and contribute to the overall growth and profitability of our organization, through our people.

This is not your average HR role. We are looking for someone who is passionate about making a difference, who thrives in a challenging and ever-evolving environment, and who is ready to take on the responsibility of driving change and transformation. With a strong focus on strategic HR initiatives, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on our organization and the lives of our employees.