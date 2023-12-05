Human Resources Business Partner - CBZ Bank (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the Group Human Resources Department of CBZ Bank for the role of Human Resources Business Partner. We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Human Resources Business Partner to join our esteemed team. As the backbone of our organization, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our workforce and driving our success to unprecedented levels.
At CB Bank, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. As a Human Resources Business Partner, you will be at the forefront of talent acquisition, employee development, and organizational effectiveness. You will have the power to shape the careers of our employees, foster a culture of innovation and excellence, and contribute to the overall growth and profitability of our organization, through our people.
This is not your average HR role. We are looking for someone who is passionate about making a difference, who thrives in a challenging and ever-evolving environment, and who is ready to take on the responsibility of driving change and transformation. With a strong focus on strategic HR initiatives, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on our organization and the lives of our employees.
As a Human Resources Business Partner at CBZ Bank, you will have the chance to work with a diverse and talented team, collaborate with senior leaders, and be part of a company that is committed to investing in your professional growth and development.
Duties and Responsibilities
HUMAN RESOURCES RECRUITMENT & PLACEMENT OF STAFF:
- Execution of recruitment strategies and initiatives in line with the Group Recruitment Policy.
- Train Line Managers in the use of recruitment selection tools.
- Provide the business with alternatives in candidate sourcing for vacant roles.
- Control point for the maintenance of high standards in candidate selection decisions.
- Implements smooth on-boarding for new employees in liaison with the Talent Management Department.
- Manages the employee termination process by conducting exit interviews to establish reasons for turnover and make recommendations to the Head- HR Bank.
PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT:
- In Collaboration with Talent Development, train Line Managers in the use of the Performance Management tools.
- Provide Line Management and Staff with guidance on areas in need of assistance.
- Collaborate with the Talent team in the identification of performance gaps in the implementation of the performance management system and recommend appropriate interventions to address such gaps.
- Provide advice and coach Line Management in the implementation of Performance Improvement Plans.
- Collaborate with the Talent Management team to deliver talent identification and development initiatives.
- Facilitates the implementation of the performance Management cycle (i.e., contracting and review) and recommends on areas of system improvement.
INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
- Provide guidance on Industrial Relations matters to Line Management and staff & timeously offer solutions on IR challenges, queries or enquiries including proper interpretation, application & compliance with labour law statutes.
- Guide and assist Line Management on proper handling of disciplinary matters in line with the Code of Conduct for the Banking Undertaking and the National Employment Code of Conduct including reviewing disciplinary charges and setting up disciplinary handling authorities & committees.
- Prepare submissions on labour case appeals before the NEC and case handover notes to CBZ Group legal department.
- Co-ordinate all processes related to the employee representative bodies including Works Council agenda items, facilitation of Works Council meetings, formation of Workers' Committee structures across branches and departments
- Engage Line Management to encourage regular Branch/ Departmental staff meetings so as to enhance management/ employee communication.
HR SYSTEMS AND REPORTING:
- Recommend improvements on HR systems, policies and procedures so as to ensure that they remain relevant & beneficial to the business in the face of dynamic changes which characterise the business environment.
- Carry out HR researches & surveys on various HR subjects to enable bench-marking against best practice.
- Undertake effective HR intelligence to enable pro-active management of issues that need to be addressed on the ground.
- Prepare Management Information and reports [routine and adhoc] within stipulated timeframes.
HR RELATIONSHIP BUILDING
- Undertake HR relationship building activities through visits to Branches/Departments in order to render timeous HR support to Business.
- Attend business meetings conducted by Branches/Units and guide them on HR issues requiring attention.
- Advise Line Management in coming up with sound decisions, effective managerial controls & cost effective procedures in their day to day management of human resources.
- Nurture relations with tertiary institutions which are a possible source of future employees by attending to their requests for student attachments, drawing up programmes for student attachees and monitoring proper implementation of the programmes.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Human Resources, Psychology or any relevant business or social science degree.
- At least 5 years working experience in a managerial role in HR, within the financial services sector.
- Holder of a professional certification/qualification in HR.
How to Apply
If you are a dynamic, results-oriented individual with a passion for HR and a desire to be part of a leading financial institution, then we want to hear from you. Join us at CBZ Bank and be part of a team that is redefining the future of banking in Zimbabwe. Send your application not later than Friday 15 December, 2023.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.