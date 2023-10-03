Pindula|Search Pindula
Associated Belts and Bearings

Human Resources Officer (Harare)

Oct. 07, 2023
Job Description

Wanted is a self starter who manages the Human Resources function at all levels.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Recruitment and selection.
  • Industrial relations.
  • Maintenance of employee records.
  • Disciplinary hearings.
  • Training.
  • Payroll administration.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A tertiary HR qualification.
  • IPMZ is a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 07 October 2023

Associated Belts and Bearings

Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.

