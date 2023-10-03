Human Resources Officer (Harare)
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
Wanted is a self starter who manages the Human Resources function at all levels.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Recruitment and selection.
- Industrial relations.
- Maintenance of employee records.
- Disciplinary hearings.
- Training.
- Payroll administration.
Qualifications and Experience
- A tertiary HR qualification.
- IPMZ is a distinct advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Deadline: 07 October 2023
Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.