Human Resources Officer (Harare)

Associated Belts and Bearings

Job Description

Wanted is a self starter who manages the Human Resources function at all levels.

Duties and Responsibilities

Recruitment and selection.

Industrial relations.

Maintenance of employee records.

Disciplinary hearings.

Training.

Payroll administration.

Qualifications and Experience

A tertiary HR qualification.

IPMZ is a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 07 October 2023