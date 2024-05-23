Pindula|Search Pindula
ICT Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Nash Paints
May. 31, 2024
Job Description

Nash Paints is looking for ICT Graduate Trainees to work in their ICT department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provides support to issues raised by end users.
  • Modifying existing solutions in line with changing business requirements or to fix bugs in the solutions.
  • Researching new technologies, possible upgrades and assisting the Manager or Supervisor wherever possible.
  • Extracting reports in SQL.
  • Hardware and software maintenance and support.
  • Network setup and maintenance.
  • And any other duties assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science (2.1 class or better).
  • Certificate in the following is an added advantage: Fortinet; Cisco; Microsoft Server Administration.
  • Experience using Sage X3 V12.
  • Knowledge of Sophos.
  • Experience using office 365, setup and management.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Friday 31 May 2024

Nash Paints

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

