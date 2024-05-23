ICT Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Job Description

Nash Paints is looking for ICT Graduate Trainees to work in their ICT department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provides support to issues raised by end users.

Modifying existing solutions in line with changing business requirements or to fix bugs in the solutions.

Researching new technologies, possible upgrades and assisting the Manager or Supervisor wherever possible.

Extracting reports in SQL.

Hardware and software maintenance and support.

Network setup and maintenance.

And any other duties assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science (2.1 class or better).

Certificate in the following is an added advantage: Fortinet; Cisco; Microsoft Server Administration.

Experience using Sage X3 V12.

Knowledge of Sophos.

Experience using office 365, setup and management.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Friday 31 May 2024