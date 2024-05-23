ICT Graduate Trainee (Harare)
Nash Paints
Job Description
Nash Paints is looking for ICT Graduate Trainees to work in their ICT department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides support to issues raised by end users.
- Modifying existing solutions in line with changing business requirements or to fix bugs in the solutions.
- Researching new technologies, possible upgrades and assisting the Manager or Supervisor wherever possible.
- Extracting reports in SQL.
- Hardware and software maintenance and support.
- Network setup and maintenance.
- And any other duties assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science (2.1 class or better).
- Certificate in the following is an added advantage: Fortinet; Cisco; Microsoft Server Administration.
- Experience using Sage X3 V12.
- Knowledge of Sophos.
- Experience using office 365, setup and management.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Friday 31 May 2024
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.