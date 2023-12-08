Industrial Maintenance Millwright

Job Description

RESEARCH INNOVATION AND INDUSTRIALIZATION DIRECTORATE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installing, inspecting, troubleshooting, modifying, adjusting and repairing electro- mechanical equipment of the Innovation Hub whilst following safety rules and regulations.

Required to maintain all equipment to required standards and be responsive to production needs and equipment failures.

Reading diagrams and schematic drawings to determine work procedures.

Installing stationary industrial machinery and mechanical equipment according to layout plans using hand and power tools.

Inspecting and examining machinery and equipment to detect irregularities and malfunctions.

Adjusting machinery and repairing or replacing defective parts.

Operating machine tools to fabricate parts required during overhaul, maintenance or set-up of machineries.

Ensuring operating safety devices function properly on completion of repairs, modifications and installations.

Sharpening and maintaining machine tools.

Participating in the Preventive Maintenance program on all equipment for continuous improvement of all machines.

Keeping detailed and accurate equipment inventory, maintenance report and documentation.

Cleaning, lubricating and performing other routine maintenance work on machineries.

Adhering to workplace safety policies, regulations and compliances.

Maintaining a clean and environmentally safe work area.

Performing other related duties assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 3 years relevant work experience.

Highly flexible, with strong interpersonal skills.

Able to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.

Working knowledge of safety standards of equipment.

Experience using PLC’s is an added advantage.

Experience of Mig, Stick and Gas welding.

Experience in piping and plumbing.

Able to routinely perform work independently and maintain a high level of accuracy and safety whilst performing duties.

Ability to work independently without supervision and meet tight deadlines.

Able to deal with people sensitively, diplomatically and professionally at all times.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Physical ability to lift up to 25 kilograms, able to perform physical job duties including bending/stooping, climbing ladders, open/close valves and pounding with hammer.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: