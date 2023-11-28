Insurance Consultant
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the Sales and Underwriting Department of CBZ Insurance for the role of Insurance Consultant (Commission based).If you are eager to join a team of energized and passionate experts, this is a career opportunity for you.
The Insurance Consultant positions are in the following towns: Harare, Chitungwiza, Kariba, Murehwa, Bindura, Chegutu, Marondera, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Zvishavane, Chiredzi and Beitbridge.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identify prospective clients and sell company products relevant to client profile.
- Ensure correct premiums and fees are collected before issuing cover instructions including ZINARA payments.
- Prepare and submit cover instructions to underwriters immediately upon sale closure ensuring there are no cover gaps.
- Deliver policy documents and endorsements as required.
- Schedule client visits to existing and potential clients.
- Reconcile all transactions done on a daily basis and provide relevant feedback.
- Submit all claim documents for processing within set timelines.
- Prepare sales performance reports as required.
- Qualifications, Skills and experience required.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 6 “O” Levels including English and Mathematics.
- Certificate of proficiency in Insurance.
- Degree or Diploma in Insurance and Risk Management or Marketing is an added advantage.
- Good negotiating skills.
- Result oriented, leadership skills, and customer oriented.
- High interpersonal and communication skills.
- Experience in commissioned sales.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for. If you wish to be considered, send your application clearly stating preferred location not later than Monday 4 December, 2023.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contactedGenerate a Whatsapp Message
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.