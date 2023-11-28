Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the Sales and Underwriting Department of CBZ Insurance for the role of Insurance Consultant (Commission based).If you are eager to join a team of energized and passionate experts, this is a career opportunity for you.

The Insurance Consultant positions are in the following towns: Harare, Chitungwiza, Kariba, Murehwa, Bindura, Chegutu, Marondera, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Zvishavane, Chiredzi and Beitbridge.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify prospective clients and sell company products relevant to client profile.

Ensure correct premiums and fees are collected before issuing cover instructions including ZINARA payments.

Prepare and submit cover instructions to underwriters immediately upon sale closure ensuring there are no cover gaps.

Deliver policy documents and endorsements as required.

Schedule client visits to existing and potential clients.

Reconcile all transactions done on a daily basis and provide relevant feedback.

Submit all claim documents for processing within set timelines.

Prepare sales performance reports as required.

Qualifications, Skills and experience required.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 6 “O” Levels including English and Mathematics.

Certificate of proficiency in Insurance.

Degree or Diploma in Insurance and Risk Management or Marketing is an added advantage.

Good negotiating skills.

Result oriented, leadership skills, and customer oriented.

High interpersonal and communication skills.

Experience in commissioned sales.

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for. If you wish to be considered, send your application clearly stating preferred location not later than Monday 4 December, 2023.