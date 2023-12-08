Laboratory Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
Kutsaga a Leading Agricultural Research Organisation is seeking a skilled and motivated Laboratory Assistant. The position requires exceptional skills and experience, as well as superior interpersonal, and leadership skills.
The incumbent will report to the Chemist.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sample preparation and extraction.
- Preparation of standards.
- Preparation of reagents.
- Cleaning and preparation of glassware.
- Assist with glassware calibration.
Qualifications and Experience
- A holder of at least a National Certificate in the related field.
- Must have 5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and Science.
- At least 2 years laboratory experience.
- Attentive to detail.
- A good team player.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should submit application with detailed CV and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications clearly indicating the position being applied for, to the Human Resources Division or on: hr@kutsaga.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 10 December 2023
Kutsaga Research
The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) rebranded to Kutsaga as anti-tobacco sentiment has grown in Zimbabwe and The World at large. According to the company, the rebranding was a strategic refocus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and profitable alternative crops to the plant.
The rebrand came at an opportune time following the legalization of medicinal and industrial hemp in Zimbabwe.
The Tobacco Research Board was established in 1950 under the Tobacco Research Act (Chapter18:21). Its mandate is to direct, control and carry out tobacco research in Zimbabwe. The TRB’s mission is “To develop and provide elite varieties and innovative agro-based technical services and products to maximize economic value from sustainable tobacco production.”
The TRB has exclusive rights to flue-cured research in Zimbabwe. All varieties of tobacco sold in Zimbabwe must be those recommended by the TRB. Furthermore, all agrochemicals used on tobacco must be countenanced by the TRB before use, in terms of Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act. The Board emphasizes science-and fact-based management of the crop by growers.
The TRB headquarters are at the world-renowned Kutsaga Research Station at the outskirts of Harare.