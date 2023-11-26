Laboratory Assistant
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Environmental Science.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cleaning laboratory floors, chemical stores and shelves.
- Cleaning laboratory benches, drains and so on.
- Carrying gas cylinders and equipment.
- Keeping the laboratory environment clean.
Qualifications and Experience
-
Applicants must have at least 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language, Mathematics and Science.
-
Applicants must also have experience in Laboratory work.
Other
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE
An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939, Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.
