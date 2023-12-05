Pindula|Search Pindula
National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ)

Laboratory Driver (Harare)

National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ)
Dec. 06, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

  • Reporting To: Maintenance And Logistics Officer
  • Period: Five-year Fixed Term Contract

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Driving NBSZ vehicles for authorized duties.
  • Compiling periodic (daily, weekly, monthly or as needed) reports on fuel consumption and vehicle performance.
  • Delivering blood and blood components to relevant health facilities.
  • Reporting detected faults instantly and taking company vehicles for service as per service schedules.
  • Maintaining the log book in liaison with the Mechanic as stipulated in the Motor Vehicle Use Policy.
  • Conducting cost effective route planning.
  • Packing loads as guided by appropriate laid down procedures.
  • Cleaning the vehicle used for transportation.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Clean class 4 driver’s license.
  • Valid defensive driving certificate.
  • A minimum of 2 ordinary level passes including English Language.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their application letters, certified academic and professional certificates and CVs to: hr@nbsz.co.zw addressed to:

The Human Capital Officer

National Blood Service Zimbabwe

PO Box A101,

Avondale

HARARE

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 06 December 2023

National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ)

The National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) is the organisation that provides blood and related services for transfusion in Zimbabwe.

