Learning and Development Officer (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Responsible for the oversight of the learning and professional development of an organisation's workforce and identifying training needs.
Responsible for implementation of the Talent Management Strategy through collaborating with employees and department heads.
Duties and Responsibilities
Training Needs Analysis:
- Identifying learning and development needs through assessments and consultations.
- Analysing performance gaps and recommending appropriate interventions.
Training Evaluation and Feedback:
- Implementing evaluation mechanisms to assess the effectiveness of training programs.
- Collecting feedback from participants and stakeholders for continuous improvement.
Skill Development:
- Supporting employees in acquiring and enhancing relevant skills.
- Collaborating with subject matter experts to keep content up to date.
Training Delivery:
- Conducting training sessions, workshops, and seminars.
- Facilitating learning experiences for employees at different levels.
Perfomance Management:
- Promote a performance culture through the development and implementation of performance management philosophy.
- Monitor Individual Development Plans and report on deviances.
- Focus training on according to Individual Development Plan and Competency Gap Analysis.
- Provide feedback and facilitate interventions where there are shortfalls in terms of the application.
Continuous Improvement
Review and improve continuously our competency model to ensure alignment with the Organisational culture and stakes; facilitate their appropriation by all employees and managers.
Governance and Risk Management
Ensure standard systems, processes, policies, procedures, plans, and programs are in implemented and effectively utilized (training needs analysis, performance management, competency assessments and development.
Qualifications and Experience
- Human Resources, Business Management or Relevant Degree.
- At least 2-3 years experience in Talent Management Management role.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 28 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
PPC Cement
PPC can trace back its beginning to more than 130 years to the outskirts of Tshwane (formerly known as Pretoria), South Africa. Incorporated in 1892 as the first cement manufacturer in South Africa.
Established in 1913, Portland Holdings Ltd, which trades as PPC, is the country’s largest and oldest cement manufacturer. Capable of producing up to 1.8 million tons of cement per annum, we supply quality cement to customers in Zimbabwe, as well as Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique.