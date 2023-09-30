Librarian/Senior Librarian (Grade: 8/7)

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with fully detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional certificates and three contactable referees, clearly showing which job is being applied for, should be hand-delivered and / or sent to:

The Clerk of Parliament

Parliament Building

Corner Third Street & Nelson Mandela Avenue

P.O. Box CY 298

Causeway

HARARE

Canvassing and CV fraud will lead to automatic disqualification.

NB: Female candidates and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 13 October 2023 before 1630 hoursGenerate a Whatsapp Message