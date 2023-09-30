Librarian/Senior Librarian (Grade: 8/7)
Job Description
Manages the digital library.
Reports to: Director Library Services.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Organizes digital information and knowledge.
- Disseminates digital information.
- Provides digital reference services and electronic information services.
- Manages on-line database subscriptions.
- Handles tasks of massive digitization, digital storage process, and digital preservation.
- Provides access and retrieval of digital knowledge.
- Catalogues and classifies digital documents and digital knowledge.
- Manages the library website.
- Keeps annotated statute law and subsidiary legislation.
- Maintains CDS/ISIS database on books, newspapers articles and indexes to law reports, Government gazettes etc.
- Maintains inter-library loan records.
- Recommends books and other materials to be acquired and compiles the quarterly acquisition list.
- Classifies and catalogues books.
- Considers applications for use of the library.
- Accesses and processes library materials.
- Advises readers seeking information.
- Recommends security and stock controls.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Library and Information Science.
- A Certificate or Diploma in ICT is a distinct advantage.
- A minimum of 3 years relevant working experience.
In return, the Parliament of Zimbabwe offers a comparatively competitive public sector remuneration package which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, together with fully detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional certificates and three contactable referees, clearly showing which job is being applied for, should be hand-delivered and / or sent to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Parliament Building
Corner Third Street & Nelson Mandela Avenue
P.O. Box CY 298
Causeway
HARARE
Canvassing and CV fraud will lead to automatic disqualification.
NB: Female candidates and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 13 October 2023 before 1630 hours
Parliament of Zimbabwe
The Parliament of Zimbabwe is the bicameral legislature of Zimbabwe composed of the Senate and the National Assembly. The Senate is the upper house, and consists of 80 members, 60 of whom are elected by proportional representation from ten six-member constituencies corresponding to the country's provinces.