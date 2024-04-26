Library Technical Assistant

Job Description

LIBRARY DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manning the electronic library access and exit control systems.

Verifying registration status of library users.

Assisting clients to locate library resources from bookshelves.

Clearing reading desks, shelving, and shelf reading of library books.

Identifying and listing torn books for repair.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.