Logistics Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty.
This is a 6 months fixed term opportunity under our WFP Caledonia Urban Cash Assistance Program based in Harare. We need the prospective person to start by the 18th of December 2023. Interviews to be held in the week of the 11th of December 2023.
Duties and Responsibilities
Oxfam GB is looking for a Logistics Assistant to:
- Provide a professional, business focused finance, logistics and administrative management service, delivering proactive solutions based approach for resolving issues and ensuring that the operational business requirements are effectively managed to deliver organisational results, which are focussed on developing capacity and expertise.
- The Logistics Assistant should also perform various logistical and administrative tasks to deliver an efficient cost-effective and quality service and support to the WFP Caledonia Urban Cash Assistance Program in particular.
Qualifications and Experience
- We’re looking for a candidate who cares about Oxfam's mission to end poverty and is personally aligned to our feminist principles and values of empowerment, accountability and inclusion in all you do.
An ideal candidate for the role will have
Essential:
- Relevant degree or diploma and/or professional qualification in Logistics Management e.g. supply, warehousing or fleet management.
- At least 3 years’ experience in handling NGO logistical issues.
- Computer literacy; full working knowledge of MS office suit and others. Knowledge of Logistics processing and reporting systems and tools is an advantage.
- Significant experience driving vehicles and passengers.
- A full drivers licence with excellent knowledge of Zimbabwean road rules and regulations.
- Good knowledge of Zimbabwean places, roads and road conditions. Easily able to navigate from one location to another.
- Good knowledge of basic vehicle operation and ability to undertake basic maintenance
- Ability to represent Oxfam in a professional, calm and pleasant manner.
- Good organisational and personal management skills, with ability respond quickly and accurately to queries and issues.
- Proven experience as a team worker and demonstrably cooperative with members of other teams. Willing to put in extra hours to help out colleagues when required, including after hours and at weekends.
- Commitment to Oxfam’s overall aims and policies and experience of promoting gender equity and diversity and the interests of marginalized people in all aspects of Oxfam’s work.
Other
How to Apply
s part of your online application, please upload your up to date CV and Cover Letter explaining your suitability against the essential criteria in the job profile.
Deadline: 05 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Oxfam
Oxfam is a British-founded confederation of 21 independent charitable organizations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, founded in 1942 and led by Oxfam International.