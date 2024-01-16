Maintenance Fitter (Harare)

Job Description

To perform ad-hoc and planned mechanical maintenance on machinery and equipment to maximize equipment efficiency and reliability.

Duties and Responsibilities

Scheduling and performing preventative maintenance and breakdown maintenance.

Conducting diagnostic testing on malfunctioning systems to determine the root cause of the malfunction.

Documenting all tasks and submitting relevant report.

Creating a suitable maintenance schedule and performing system maintenance accordingly.

Replacing damaged or defective structural components as needed.

Inspect the quality of spare parts to ensure that only quality spare parts are used.

Qualifications and Experience

Fitter and Turner Journeyman Class 1.

At least 3 years experience with lathe, milling and shaping machines.

Must have basic welding skills.

Good communication skills and team player.

Ability to write reports.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates must email their CVs and proof of qualifications to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 January 2024