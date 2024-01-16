Pindula|Search Pindula
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd

Maintenance Fitter (Harare)

Jan. 15, 2024
Job Description

To perform ad-hoc and planned mechanical maintenance on machinery and equipment to maximize equipment efficiency and reliability.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Scheduling and performing preventative maintenance and breakdown maintenance.
  • Conducting diagnostic testing on malfunctioning systems to determine the root cause of the malfunction.
  • Documenting all tasks and submitting relevant report.
  • Creating a suitable maintenance schedule and performing system maintenance accordingly.
  • Replacing damaged or defective structural components as needed.
  • Inspect the quality of spare parts to ensure that only quality spare parts are used.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Fitter and Turner Journeyman Class 1.
  • At least 3 years experience with lathe, milling and shaping machines.
  • Must have basic welding skills.
  • Good communication skills and team player.
  • Ability to write reports.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates must email their CVs and proof of qualifications to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 January 2024

+ 263 - 4 - 667608
info@parrogate.com

Parrogate (Pvt) Ltd is a Group of companies with Strategic Business Units in, Maize Milling Industry, Engineering Iron & Steel Industry, Textle Industry and Food Processing Industry.

