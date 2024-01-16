Maintenance Fitter (Harare)
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Job Description
To perform ad-hoc and planned mechanical maintenance on machinery and equipment to maximize equipment efficiency and reliability.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Scheduling and performing preventative maintenance and breakdown maintenance.
- Conducting diagnostic testing on malfunctioning systems to determine the root cause of the malfunction.
- Documenting all tasks and submitting relevant report.
- Creating a suitable maintenance schedule and performing system maintenance accordingly.
- Replacing damaged or defective structural components as needed.
- Inspect the quality of spare parts to ensure that only quality spare parts are used.
Qualifications and Experience
- Fitter and Turner Journeyman Class 1.
- At least 3 years experience with lathe, milling and shaping machines.
- Must have basic welding skills.
- Good communication skills and team player.
- Ability to write reports.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates must email their CVs and proof of qualifications to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com
Deadline: 15 January 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Browse Jobs
Parrogate (Pvt) Ltd is a Group of companies with Strategic Business Units in, Maize Milling Industry, Engineering Iron & Steel Industry, Textle Industry and Food Processing Industry.
Related Jobs
Binga Rural District Council
Planning Technician (Grade: 7)
Deadline:
Binga Rural District Council
GIS Technician (Grade: 7)
Deadline: