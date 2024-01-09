Maintenance Hand - CMED Bulawayo (Grade: 6)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above-mentioned post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Bulawayo Maintenance Foreman.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain toilet water tanks to ensure that there is flow of water to ensure for hygiene purposes.

Maintain sewage reticulation systems to avoid accumulation of bacteria and to enhance hygiene purposes.

Install power from nearest distribution point to ensure that there are enough cables for installations.

Repair plugs and any electrical materials to ensure for the smooth running of operations within the organization.

Engage in repair work and preparation of on roofs to ensure dry and manageable air conditioned / dry areas for controlled humidity through avoiding leakages on roofs and ceilings.

Work on ceilings when they are old, dusty, smoky and full of cracks to ensure ceilings are maintained to their original state to ensure they are intact and secure. This also has a bearing on the organisations image.

Ensure that sandpapering is done to ensure for rough edges that will assist paint to stick on the walls.

Receives job cards from departments that detail their building plans and requirements to ensure that the incumbent has a clear understanding of departmental needs and specifications.

Drafts bill of quantity to determine the quantity of building material needed to fully execute the job.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 2 Bricklayer or Plumber.

Should have 5 ’O’ levels passes.

At least 2-3 years of relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of qualifications, clearly headed “Maintenance Hand” to:

The Human Resource Officer